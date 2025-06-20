Broncos have crucial two-game stretch against Giants and Cowboys in 2025

While all the attention may be on the Broncos toughest opponents, this two-game stretch could really be a crucial point in the season.

Overall, Denver got a pretty nice schedule. It ranks in the middle of the NFL in terms of difficulty, and this year is when the AFC teams get nine home games. Furthermore, the Broncos do play a game against the New York Jets in London. It's technically an 'away' game for the team, but it's on a neutral site, so the Broncos truly have nine home games and seven away games.

They've also got a later bye week, and it seems like that's actually a preferred time for it than earlier in the season. However, that doesn't mean their 2025 schedule isn't going to present notable challenges...

This stretch could be a lot more important than you think

In Weeks 6-8, the Broncos are in London to face the Jets and then immediately return for a two-game homestand the following weeks. Some wondered why the NFL wouldn't give Denver their bye week after the London game due to all the travel, but here we are.

While Denver is better than New York and Dallas, there is such a thing as 'trap games,' and one of these two October games could absolutely present itself as one. The Jets in London could bring some unexpected challenges, as Denver could get hit with the trap game bug, and the extensive travel schedule could impact performance on the field.

But when they return home against the Giants and Cowboys, they'll have to deal with an elite Giants pass rush and then an elite Cowboys passing attack. Dallas is getting Dak Prescott back, and they just traded for George Pickens with CeeDee Lamb in the picture.

The Cowboys won't be slouches on offense, so this could be a harder game than expected. And I could also imagine that jet-lag could be present as Denver travels across the world back home after Week 6.

Maybe I'm overreacting to all of this, but it seems like this stretch against the Giants and Cowboys could end up being a lot more important than we think at the moment.