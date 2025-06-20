The Denver Broncos will be dealing with some obstacles in the 2025 NFL Season. Let's talk about three of them here.

It's not going to be an easy season for the Denver Broncos, and while they are projected to be better than most teams, actually getting on the field and winning games is quite hard in today's NFL. Denver's 10-win season in 2024 was something that probably takes a lot more than you think.

And being that the Broncos are better, that could only mean things get tougher. Let's dive into the three biggest obstacles that the Broncos may have to face in 2025.

3 biggest obstacles the Broncos must deal with in the 2025 NFL Season

The rest of the AFC West

To be fair, the rest of the AFC West is quite loaded, and even the Las Vegas Raiders got better. Denver swept the Raiders and beat the Chiefs once in 2025, so they split the division. Well, if Denver hopes to compete for the title and win it for the first time since 2015, they'll absolutely have to go 4-2 or better.

This might be a tall task given that the Chiefs and Chargers are as good as they get, and the Raiders now seem to have a blueprint in place. It's not going to be an easy time for the Broncos in the best division in football.

This is probably their toughest stretch of the 2025 NFL Season, and it comes within the first five games, as they are playing at the Chargers and Eagles and will also host the Bengals. Truth be told, this three-game stretch could determine much of their season.

If they get swept, they might be staring down a 2-3 or 1-4 start. However, if they win two of three or sweep these games, Denver is in an incredibly advantageous position very early in the season. The team's true self will be tested in a big way during this stretch in 2025.

Offensive additions not being enough

I am definitely a fan of the offensive additions that the Denver Broncos made this offseason, but what if they weren't enough? If nothing else, this offense is quite deep, but there isn't, at the moment, a high-end, consistent playmaker who Bo Nix can rely on.

Sure, someone like Devaughn Vele, Marvin Mims Jr, or RJ Harvey could turn into that guy for them, but another obstacle that Denver may have to deal with in 2025 is the possibility that a no. 1 weapon doesn't emerge. This could force the Broncos to have to make some sort of notable trade to finally bring in a playmaker who can act as a consistent mismatch for opposing defenses.