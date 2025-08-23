Broncos' $92 million receiver showed elite chemistry with Bo Nix against Saints

The Denver Broncos went 3-0 in the preseason, and it's clear that Bo Nix and Courtland Sutton have top-shelf chemistry with each other. Denver got the full Courtland Sutton experience in the team's win over the Saints to close out the preseason.

Sutton, very early in the game, dropped what was likely going to be a pretty easy reception, but he then followed it up with multiple great plays. This is who Sutton has been for a while now, and it can be frustrating at times.

Denver's starting offense got three series to prove itself, and the last one did end with a touchdown pass. Overall, it was nice to see the offense drive down the field, and it was no surprise to see Bo Nix targeting his favorite receiver.

Bo Nix and Courtland Sutton connected for 83 yards and a touchdown

Nix and Sutton connected for 43 yards on this chunk play in the first quarter:

Bo Nix and Courtland Sutton connect for 43 yards 🎯



And early on in the second quarter, Nix and Sutton found themselves in the end zone on a beautiful touchdown reception. This was the perfect way for the starting offense to 'go out' and exit the game:

In the 2024 NFL Season, Courtland Sutton caught a career-high 81 passes. He had 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns as well. Something else that stood out to me from last year was Sutton catching 60% of his targets, as it was just the second time in his NFL career he hit that threshold. Sure, the bad QB play surely had something to do with it, but him being able to hit that mark was refreshing.

There isn't any reason to believe why Sutton and Nix can't keep this elite connection up in the 2025 NFL Season. Even while Courtland Sutton does approach his age-30 season, he did play in all 17 games for the first time since the 2021 NFL Season.

With added playmakers on offense, perhaps Courtland Sutton could have an even more prolific season.