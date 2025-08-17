Broncos should look for a potential trade before cutting 2024 draft pick

After a few weeks of Training Camp and two preseason wins against the 49ers and Cardinals, respectively, the Denver Broncos' running back room situation is getting clearer. It is unknown whether Sean Payton will include four or five players in the final 53-man roster, but one name is already on the wrong side of the roster bubble. The player I am referring to is the former 2024 5th-round draft pick from Notre Dame, Audric Estimé.

It all started to go downhill for the former Fighting Irish running back once he was listed as a healthy inactive for the Broncos' Wild Card matchup last season against the Buffalo Bills. In his rookie year, despite having less competition, on paper (Javonte, Jaleel, Badie, and Watson), Estimé had the same number of fumbles as touchdowns (2). Stat-wise, he had 310 rushing yards in 76 carries (4.1 yards/carry) and 25 receiving yards.

Audric Estime might be on the outside looking in

In the offseason, the Broncos strengthened their running back group by signing JK Dobbins and selecting RJ Harvey in the second round. Tyler Badie is healthy, and the other two players, Jaleel McLaughlin and Blake Watson, have looked better than the 2024 fifth-round pick. In less than three weeks, NFL teams must reduce their rosters from 90 to 53 players, and Audric Estimé appears to be one of the 37 players who will not have a job. That's just how NFL business works — if you don't perform, you get cut. Simple.

Through two preseason games, Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie, and Blake Watson seem to have an advantage over Estime. The RB1 and RB2 spots belong to Dobbins and Harvey, regardless of who is listed first, and it does not look like Estimé is getting the third or fourth-string job. The other three guys can have a special teams role, and sometimes get some rushing attempts offensively.

In my opinion, he is at best the RB5 in this roster. Blake Watson should be above him, but there could be a case for Audric as the fifth running back. Through two preseason games, among the guys in the 'roster bubble', these are the stats ...

Jaleel McLaughlin: 53 yards, 6 carries (8.83 avg yds/carry)

Blake Watson: 62 yards, 14 carries (4.43 avg yds/carry)

Tyler Badie: 46 yards, 9 carries (5.11 avg yds/carry)

Audric Estimé: 41 yards, 17 carries (2.41 avg yds/carry)

Despite having the most carries among the four, Estimé has been the least efficient.

Before it is too late, Broncos General Manager George Paton should have his phone working by looking for late-round draft capital in exchange for the second-year running back, instead of having to lose him for nothing by cutting him. Teams could take a chance on the former Notre Dame running back and possibly resurrect his career, because his time in Denver is likely coming to an end. I would be surprised if Audric Estime makes the roster, or even the Practice Squad.