Broncos shockingly cut key depth player in recent 53-man roster prediction

The Denver Broncos have to cutdown their roster over the next two days. Could they part with some shocking players?

Denver will have a ton of tough decisions to make, and that's honestly a good thing. This roster is flat-out loaded, so many of the hard decisions will be with some depth players. On paper, there might not be five teams who have the talent and depth that this team has.

Well, a recent roster prediction certainly as the team making a very tough and perhaps unlikely decision at a key position of strength.

Jeff Legwold of ESPN predicts Dondrea Tillman gets cut in favor of Que Robinson

Here is his roster prediction and his reasoning for Denver parting with Dondrea Tillman in his 53-man roster prediction:

Drew Sanders had surgery on his foot early in training camp and is a candidate to open the season on injured reserve. So, that will initially make room for Bailey. Dondrea Tillman will get a long look, but Robinson, a fourth-round rookie, has played better in the preseason and is a superior special teams player. Undrafted rookie Jordan Turner's efforts would be enough to make the roster most years. -- Jeff Legwold

Tillman is just 27 years old and suited up for 12 games in 2024 with the Denver Broncos. He racked up five sacks, five tackles for loss, and seven QB hits, so despite playing 12 games and just 242 snaps on defense, Tillman was definitely performing as a high-end depth option.

It's truly hard for me to believe that the Broncos would part with a high-end depth player like this. They have built up what could be the best EDGE room in the NFL and could easily carry five players at this position in 2025. If you ask me, Denver's EDGE room looks like this for the season:



Nik Bonitto

Jonathon Cooper

Jonah Elliss

Dondrea Tillman

Que Robinson