Denver Broncos must be all over this underrated player who just got cut

The Denver Broncos should spring on a shocking player and recent NFL Draft pick who was cut recently.

Teams across the NFL are beginning the process of trimming their rosters down, and the Broncos have begun this as well. There will be some surprising veteran names that hit the market, and the Broncos should absolutely be paying attention to who hits the market.

Well, a recent NFL Draft pick got cut and could be a marvelous fit for the Denver Broncos at a position of need.

Jamin Davis got cut, and he could be a great fit in the Denver Broncos' ILB room

Taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by Washington, Davis was with the team for a few years and split the 2024 NFL Season between the Comanders and the Minnesota Vikings.

In his first three years with Washington, he combined for seven sacks, six passes defended, 269 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and 10 QB hits. He did allow a respectable passer rating of 86.6 in coverage back in the 2022 NFL Season.

What sticks out the most with Davis is that he is still 26 years old and is not only hyper-athletic, but he's 6'4" and 234 pounds, so he's got some uncanny size for the position. Check out his RAS score if you don't believe me:

Jamin Davis was drafted with pick 19 of round 1 in the 2021 draft class. He scored a 9.94 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 15 out of 2155 LB from 1987 to 2021. https://t.co/wJV3SZTNIK #RAS pic.twitter.com/t3cI0yOz8o — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 30, 2021

We know for a fact that GM George Paton has taken a liking to drafting high-end athletes, as that is a quality you simply cannot teach in the NFL. Davis could be an intriguing backup option for the Broncos in their linebacker room and could also raise the floor of that unit.

Denver really shouldn't hesitate to make a move here, as their ILB room is arguably the weakest unit they have on the roster approaching the 2025 NFL Season.