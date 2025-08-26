Denver Broncos' running back group after roster cuts is painfully obvious

The Denver Broncos' running back room for the 2025 NFL Season is now painfully obvious after the first wave of roster cuts. This room might also be the single most important position for the team this year, as the only thing the team's offense was truly missing was a strong run game.

If Denver can field an efficient rushing attack, throwing the ball is going to be a lot easier, and the new weapons in Evan Engram and Pat Bryant will also add an ease to the operation. Well, the team definitely invested into the room this offseason, drafting RJ Harvey and signing JK Dobbins.

However, after those moves were made, Denver clearly had a surplus at the position, but after the first wave of roster cuts in the 2025 NFL Offseason, their RB rotation for the upcoming season could truly not be clearer.

Denver parted with both Blake Watson and Audric Estime

Now that Watson and Estime are out of the picture and not going to be on the 53-man roster, Denver's RB room and the pecking order are likely looking like:



JK Dobbins

RJ Harvey

Tyler Badie

Jaleel McLaughlin

JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey are going to be the top two players in this room and are likely going to get the bulk of the carries. Dobbins is solid in pass protection, so he should end up getting the larger share. Tyler Badie is also good in pass protection, and that could give him an advantage over Jaleel McLaughlin in the rotation.

On paper, Denver's RB room might honestly be one of the deepest in the NFL, but the high-end talent in the room obviously isn't there. Two major key factors here with this group is the health of Dobbins and just how good Harvey can be as a rookie.

If Denver sees the positive end of both factors, this run game could emerge as one of the best in the NFL for the 2025 season.