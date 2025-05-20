Broncos just made it very clear which UDFAs are likely to make the team

In case you're wondering which Denver Broncos undrafted free agents are most likely to make the team, you don't have to look much further than simple dollars and cents.

Of course, there are still underdog stories and financial guarantees are not the end-all, but you can tell which players the team had to fight the hardest for and had the highest grades on based on how much guaranteed cash they get. In some cases, undrafted players are getting a higher financial guarantee at signing than late Day 3 draft picks.

And the Broncos were generous with some of their top UDFA signings in 2025.

Broncos give highest UDFA guarantees to Johnny Walker, Karene Reid

Johnny Walker is the top Broncos undrafted free agent based on this particular category, and he was one of the highest-graded players the Broncos signed coming out of Missouri. A late-bloomer for the Tigers, Walker ended up being snubbed by the NFL Scouting Combine this offseason and was unable to showcase himself in front of NFL teams on that big stage.

But the Broncos took notice.

The team also gave a hefty guarantee to Utah linebacker Karene Reid, a four-year player for the Utes who had 238 total tackels over the course of his collegiate career. He was a two-time team captain who has a chance to crack the Broncos' roster at linebacker where there's a lot of uncertainty right now.

At a bare minimum, the salary guarantees being handed out to these undrafted players is an indicator that the Broncos want these guys on the practice squad and believe they can develop over time. Interestingly, the team gave two of the top four highest guarantees to offensive linemen. They have unearthed some intriguing late-round and UDFA players on the offensive line in recent years, including Alex Palczewski who played outstanding as Mike McGlinchey's injury replacement at right tackle last season.

Both Clay Webb and Xavier Truss were given late-round draftable grades by NFL.com and could be players to watch as the Broncos have some intriguing potential moving parts in the near future at left guard and center.

To give a picture of how huge those two offensive line signings were, Luke Wattenberg was a 5th-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft (171st overall) who received a little less than $288,000 in guaranteed money when he signed his rookie deal.

For Clay Webb ($225K) and Xavier Truss ($170K) to be reaching or eclipsing $170,000 in guaranteed cash is almost like the Broncos valuing them as 6th-round players or fringe 5th-round picks. That's great news for their roster hopes in 2025 and beyond.