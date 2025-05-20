Broncos most anticipated rookie already plotting jersey number change

Denver Broncos fans shouldn't buy their RJ Harvey jerseys just yet. Although everyone in the fan base is eager to manifest Harvey as the next great running back for the franchise, he's been issued a jersey number that is merely temporary at this point.

Broncos rookies were issued their jersey numbers before rookie minicamp and offseason activities, but none of those number selections should be considered finalized until after the entire offseason has concluded.

For instance, Audric Estimé wore No. 37 last offseason before changing to No. 23 after the offseason program. The year before that, Riley Moss wore No. 37 before changing to No. 21 at the start of the regular season.

We'll see what Harvey ends up with, but he told Meghan Payton (Sean Payton's daughter) that the ideal situation is to get to a single-digit number, and he seems to be leaning a specific direction...

Broncos rookie RJ Harvey wants to switch to jersey No. 4 or 5

Not everyone cares about what jersey numbers players wear, but the players care about it a good amount. Most fans just want these guys racking up yards and touchdowns but the players create their legacy out there on the field, and the jersey number is attached to it.

And as the adage goes: Look good, feel good, play good.

For Harvey to get a single-digit number is obviously important to him, but he doesn't need to worry about it right now. He's just got to go out there and do his best to solidify a RB1 role in Denver, because he's the only player the team added at the position group this entire offseason.

The Broncos have put a lot of eggs in the RJ Harvey basket, if you will, and understandably so. He has such a unique skill set at the position compared to anyone else in that position group right now and has a chance to dominate the touch share as a rookie.

Some compared him to Bucky Irving coming out and Irving had over 1,500 yards from scrimmage and eight total touchdowns in his first NFL season. The Broncos' offense would take such a dramatic leap forward with that kind of production in 2025 and Harvey hopes to provide it in style.