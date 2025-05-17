Denver Broncos projected to take an astronomical leap in the 2025 season

The Denver Broncos might be a team that no one wants to face in the 2025 NFL Season, and they are predicted by some to go quite far this year. Going from eight wins to 10 and a playoff berth in 2025, the Denver Broncos have done it right and are trending in the right direction. It's truly been so long since fans could be legitimately optimistic about this team.

Now yes, there is always a chance that this team could regress in 2025, but based on what they did in 2024, how the roster is built, and how solid the coaching staff is, it might be more likely that this team takes another leap forward and perhaps even competes for the AFC West title.

In fact, some people out there do seem to think Denver can win the AFC West in 2025.

This would be... awesome!

Henry McKenna of FOX Sports predicted the Denver Broncos to win the AFC West and earn the third seed in the AFC playoffs:

Furthermore, he predicted that they would beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card Round but proceed to lose to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. Even with them losing in the playoffs in this prediction, the season would still be a massive success and would represent another year of positive growth.

If Denver did lose to Buffalo in the playoffs in 2025, it would make it two years in a row that has happened. Depending on who you ask, some Broncos fans might be all-in on this team and think they could become a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Others still might want to see more from this team in 2025, and both opinions are 100% valid.

If you ask me, if Denver did earn the third seed in the AFC and lost in the second round of the playoffs, I don't see how that would not be a successful year. It is hard to win in this league, and that's putting it lightly, so Denver being able to get into the playoffs two years in a row and likely have over 20 regular season wins in the process would be an amazing sign of what the future could bring.