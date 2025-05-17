Brock Purdy contract could make future Bo Nix deal look like a bargain

On Friday, major news broke of Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers agreeing on a long-term contract extension. This could end up being great news for Bo Nix. Now yes, I could be getting way ahead of myself, but hear me out...

Purdy has played three years in the NFL. In 2024, he threw just 20 touchdowns against 12 interceptions for a 96.1 passer rating. The 49ers are 23-13 in Purdy's 36 starts across those three seasons. He's got a career passer rating of 104.9. which is quite good.

However, if you watch the 49ers, it's clear that the young QB really isn't one to always elevate the talent around him - he seems to be elevated himself. Purdy is in one of the most QB-friendly systems in the history of the NFL, and during his insane 2023 season, had high-end playmakers all over the place.

Purdy's deal coming in well over $50 million per year could be a great sign for Bo Nix in a couple of offseasons.

Brock Purdy's deal could set the stage nicely for Bo Nix in 2027

The news of Purdy's deal broke on Friday afternoon:

This deal comes in at $53 million per year, which ends up being the seventh-richest in terms of annual value in the NFL. Purdy comes in tied with Jared Goff and just under Tua Tagovailoa, who is getting $53.1 million per season.

For Nix, he surely saw this news already, and for the franchise QBs in the NFL eligible for their first contract extension, they will get that deal following their third season in the NFL. Bo Nix should, if all goes well, get his long-term deal from the Denver Broncos in 2027.

And if we have middle-of-the-road teams paying high-end money for average QBs, what does that say about Bo Nix? We did see Nix elevate his teammates many times during his rookie season, as the young QB simply does not have the talent around him that Brock Purdy does. It really would not be a stretch to say that Nix is already close to being better than Purdy.

He could easily pass him in the QB hierarchy in 2025. Nix is bigger, has a better arm, is more mobile, and may simply be a better overall player. And let's be real for a second - Brock Purdy was a seventh-round pick for a reason. In the coming years, we will see the QB contract market grow and grow - that is simply how it works in todays NFL.

For Bo Nix, watching QBs he is probably better than getting high-end deals like this is surely a great feeling. Heck, could the going-rate for a top QB two years from now be $70 million? Could it be even more?