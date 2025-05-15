Bo Nix must run the QB gauntlet to take back the AFC West in 2025

The Denver Broncos have a massive gauntlet of top QB matchups to end the 2025 NFL Season, and it won't be easy for them to take back the AFC West. The Broncos schedule is pretty manageable overall, but it does feature a tough stretch of games that could put second-year QB Bo Nix to the test.

Nix and the Broncos won 10 games in the 2024 NFL Season and made the playoffs for the first time since 2015, so the young QB is doing something right, but there are 31 other teams in the NFL, and many of them are well-built with top quarterbacks.

The Denver Broncos do have a realistic shot to take the AFC West back in the 2025 NFL Season, but Bo Nix may be forced to run the QB gauntlet.

Bo Nix has to get the best of most of these QBs...

Here is the entire Denver Broncos schedule for the 2025 NFL Season:

W1: Titans at Broncos

W2: Broncos at Colts

W3: Broncos at Chargers

W4: Bengals at Broncos (MNF)

W5: Broncos at Eagles

W6: Broncos at Jets (London)

W7: Giants at Broncos

W8: Cowboys at Broncos

W9: Broncos at Texans

W10: Raiders at Broncos (TNF)

W11: Chiefs at Broncos

W12: BYE

W13: Broncos at Commanders (SNF)

W14: Broncos at Raiders

W15: Packers at Broncos

W16: Jaguars at Broncos

W17: Broncos at Chiefs (Christmas Night)

W18: Chargers at Broncos

If you start with Week 11 and go through the end of the 2025 season, here are the likely QB matchups for Bo Nix:



Patrick Mahomes, Jayden Daniels, Geno Smith, Jordan Love, Trevor Lawrence, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert

That truly isn't easy, and even Geno Smith and Trevor Lawrence can have something to them from time to time. If the Denver Broncos hope to take back the AFC West for the first time since the 2015 NFL Season, 10 years later, they will need Bo Nix, who was about in the eighth grade at the time, to run the gauntlet and perhaps win five of these final seven matchups.

Does Nix have it in him?