Denver Broncos practically gift-wrapped Week 1 win after schedule leak

Late on Tuesday, news broke of the Denver Broncos opponent for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season. Will this be a gift-wrapped win? The Broncos have quickly turned into one of the better teams in football, as their shocking 10-7 and playoff appearance has set the stage for what could be a very prolific season.

Of their seven losses in 2024, six of them were by one score, and of the Broncos 10 wins, nine of them were by more than one score. Well, amidst all of us trying to guess the team's schedule, news broke about the team's Week 1 opponent:

Sources: Bo Nix and the #Broncos will open the season at home against the #Titans in what’s expected to be Cam Ward’s NFL debut — Sunday, September 7 at 4:05 PM ET on FOX. pic.twitter.com/fxZEOv5phS — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 14, 2025

Titans @ Broncos in Week 1

The first overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, Cam Ward, has a nearly impossible task in his first NFL game, as he immediately enters into a hostile environment and will play the Denver Broncos, a team with the best pass rush in the NFL.

You never want to say that a certain team is guaranteed a victory, as anything can happen in the NFL, especially in Week 1, but this game does feel like a gift-wrapped victory. In both seasons of the Sean Payton era thus far, the Broncos have at least lost their first two games, so it would be nice to see the team flip the script a bit.

The last time Denver won their first game of the season was all the way back in the 2021 campaign with Teddy Bridgewater under center. Sean Payton's teams do tend to start slow for whatever reason, so with this being a weaker opponent coming to town, the Broncos may have a perfect runway to start 1-0 and get their season off on the right foot in 2025.

