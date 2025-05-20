Broncos rivals connected to most diabolical free agent move possible

One of the most notable remaining free agents in 2025 is former Denver Broncos legend and Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller, who just completed a three-year stint with the Buffalo Bills. Miller is in the twilight of his NFL career, but still provides an extremely effective pass rush with six sacks last season on less than 300 total snaps.

There will be teams interested in adding Miller the closer we get to the 2025 season, and if Miller isn't going to get a swan song in Denver like many fans hope for, there are disastrous potential alternatives.

One of those disastrous potential alternatives has been thrown out there by the Los Angeles Chargers on SI.com, who ran with an idea of Miller wearing a bolt on his helmet for the 2025 season as a replacement for Joey Bosa in their pass rush rotation.

Von Miller signing with Chargers would be Broncos fans nightmare

Von Miller signing with any division rival in the AFC West would be nothing short of diabolical. And given how Miller still refers to the Broncos as "we" in every interview he does, it would be shocking to see him resort to signing with a division rival.

Miller has won two Super Bowls, so he isn't ring chasing. He was the first defensive player in NFL history to sign two contracts north of $100 million in total money, so he's not hurting in that realm. The motivation for Miller in 2025 -- should he decide to keep playing -- is going to be all about the love of the game.

And maybe as much as the game of football itself, Von Miller loves the Denver Broncos. To sign with the Chargers, Chiefs, or Raiders would go against what's in his very nature. Miller is a Bronco for life. He has a legacy in Denver. He will likely go down as the best defensive player in Denver Broncos history.

There's very little chance that Miller would do anything to tarnish that legacy and the way he's absolutely beloved by Denver Broncos fans to this day. Signing with the Chargers -- or any other AFC West team -- is off the table.

The best possible outcome for Miller this season would be to sign for a one-year swan song with the Denver Broncos. The Broncos drafted pass rusher Que Robinson in the 4th round of the 2025 NFL Draft, which certainly complicates the realism of that potential plan. They already have four solid rushers and Robinson is a fun developmental and special teams piece.

But Miller can still work as a player/coach/mentor for that unit and finish out his NFL career where it started in the Mile High City.