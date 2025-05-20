Why it makes no sense for the Denver Broncos to bring back Von Miller

Many in Broncos Country have said that the team should bring back Von Miller, but this potential signing makes no sense at all. The Buffalo Bills cut the former Broncos and Los Angeles Rams player, and he is still on the free agency market.

In 13 games for the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 NFL Season, he actually racked up six sacks, seven tackles for loss, and eight QB hits. In total, Miller was with the Bills in the 2022-2024 seasons, racking up 14 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and 23 QB hits.

Despite him still producing at a more backup/rotational player level, that should actually make even more of a reason why the team should stay away, and I'll tell you why.

Signing Von Miller should not be in the picture for the Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos traded Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams during the 2021 NFL Season, signaling the end of an era and the push to get a younger and more explosive roster, and if we fast forward a few seasons, it is abundantly clear that the Broncos have gotten insanely young with their DL room.

Their OLB group is oozing with talent and youth. Here are the primary players in the OLB room and their current ages:



Nik Bonitto - 25

Jonathon Cooper - 27

Jonah Elliss - 22

Dondrea Tillman - 27

Que Robinson - 24

Johhny Walker Jr - 23

Not a single notable player in this room is even 28 years old, and the average age from this group is just 24.66 years old. This room is only hitting their stride and getting better, and this would be a perfect example of 'who do you cut to make room for Von Miller?'

Mind you, Von Miller is also 36 years old, and given that he is clearly a declined player, it's not like Denver is going to be adding anything of note to their pass rush with this addition. While some Denver Broncos fans would like to see this for sentimental reasons, it just does not make sense for the team right now.

Von Miller is still plenty good enough to play in the NFL, but it should not be with the Denver Broncos.