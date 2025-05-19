Controversial former Denver Broncos player may have obvious home for 2025

There are some former Denver Broncos players left on the market, and one of them could have an obvious home for 2025. The Denver Broncos used a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft on Dalton Risner, a guard from Kansas State.

The Colorado kid ended up playing for his home team, and he was quite good during his rookie season, but over the next three seasons, Risner was not all that great, as the Denver Broncos let him depart in free agency, as they handed guard Ben Powers a contract worth over $50 million in total value.

Well, in the 2023 and 2024 NFL Seasons, Risner was on the Minnesota Vikings. Here we are, well into yet another offseason, and this former Denver Broncos player is still without a home, but this AFC team makes a lot of sense.

The Cincinnati Bengals would make a ton of sense

Dalton Risner seems to be most known for shoving former Broncos QB Brett Rypien on the sidelines during the Denver Broncos Christmas Day game back in the 2022 NFL Season. The moment was captured on video, and it was a horribly pathetic moment from Risner.

That was also the last game of the Nathaniel Hackett era as well, a forgettable time in Broncos Country. Well, in 2024, according to PFF, Risner's pass blocking grade ranked 13th among 136 qualified guards. He leaves a lot of meat on the bone in run blocking, but he's competent enough in pass blocking to find a temporary home with the Bengals, a cheap franchise that could use more iOL help.

And being that they are a pass-heavy offense, signing Dalton Risner actually makes a load of sense for them. Will Cincy pony up the (small) amount of money it would take to potentially sign Dalton Risner, a former Denver Bronco?

If so, Risner would face the Denver Broncos in the 2025 NFL Season.