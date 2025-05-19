Broncos defensive stalwart gives fiery and encouraging injury update

The Denver Broncos should enter the 2025 NFL Season very healthy, as they could even get back one of their key defensive players from major injury. In Week 3 of the 2024 NFL Season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, linebacker Alex Singleton tore his ACL at the beginning of the game and somehow managed to stay in the lineup.

And in his three games of last year, he managed to rack up 31 total tackles, one interception, and one pass defended. Singleton's loss did hurt, as while he does not offer a lot in coverage, he is a key cog in the middle of the defense and is simply always around the ball racking up tackles.

His ACL injury was early enough in the season to give him a great shot to be fully healthy for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season, where he will likely be starting next to Dre Greenlaw, one of the team's free agency additions.

However, Alex Singleton is now 31 years old and is coming off of a major knee injury, so it is worth wondering if a physicall regression is coming.

Here is what Alex Singleton said about his ACL recovery recently:

""I can't give specific numbers, but we have practices in a few weeks and you guys can see for yourselves where I'm at," Singleton said last week during a charity event, via Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post.



"I think I'm getting my helmet fitted next week," Singleton said. "I think that'll be a little happy moment. Then, the first OTAs. All these happy moments. And then training camp, it'll be like, 'Oh, we're back.' I think it'll be really cool to get to do those things and get to do that."" Parker Gabriel / Kevin Patra

Alex Singleton seems to be on the right track

It really does seem like Singleton is pretty much saying "watch and learn." He seems supremely confident that he'll be back on the field in no time, and while he isn't the best linebacker, he's been good for the Broncos. He's been with Denver since the 2022 NFL Season, and in 37 games with the team, he has racked up one interception, eight passes defended, two sacks, 371 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 10 QB hits.

He's averaged 170 tackles per 17 games with the Broncos. With this being the last year of his deal, I can see a scenario where Denver lets him play it out and doesn't bring him back next offseason. The Broncos do need to find some long-term stability at the ILB position, and that is something Alex Singleton can't offer.

However, Denver may be getting him back for Week 1 of the 2025 season, which is ideal.