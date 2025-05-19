These underrated Broncos players are deserving of a contract extension

The Denver Broncos have a few players who are deserving of contract extensions, but we have not talked about them a ton. Not only do the Denver Broncos have elite players, but they also have 'good' players who are extremely valuable pieces of the puzzle.

No NFL roster is going to be perfect, as even the contenders have roster holes, but it's important to not only focus on paying the high-end players, but also keeping around the players who are more scheme fits than anything else or who are almost underrated in a way.

The Broncos could have a few of these players deserving of a contract extension.

How about a few contract extensions for some players not talked about enough?

Brandon Jones, SAF

Brandon Jones has two more years left on his deal, but he was flat-out excellent in 2024 and is absolutely deserving of a contract extension soon. He racked up 115 total tackles, 10 passes defended, and was elite in coverage, allowing a passer rating below 80.

His contract is worth about $6.6 million per year, so he's already playing on quite a cheap deal. In fact, he's the 27th highest-paid safety in terms of annual value. If Jones begins the 2025 NFL Season where he left off in 2024, Denver may have no choice but to offer him a second contract.

Wil Lutz, K

Wil Lutz went 31/34 on field goals in 2024 and also did not miss an extra point. He's made 89.7% of his field goals in his two years in Denver. The Broncos finally have high-end kicking, and with Lutz having just one more year left on his deal, the Broncos should not mess around and should ensure Lutz stays in Denver for a few more seasons.

The kicking game becomes that much more important with the Broncos now being a very good team - close games against tough opponents could be decided by a right leg, so Denver has something special on their hands in that regard.

Malcolm Roach, DT

Malcolm Roach is another player with one year left on his deal who was excellent in 2024. In fact, Roach ranked seventh among all defensive tackles in run stop win rate. Currently, all of Roach, Zach Allen, and John Franklin-Myers will be free agents in 2026. It would be nice to see Denver bring all three back, but that isn't likely.

Roach would not cost a ton but has proven to be an extremely valuable player for Vance Joseph. There really isn't a reason to not extend Roach's contract by another year or two, as he's one of those under-the-radar players who could make a key play when the time comes.