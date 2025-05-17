3 trap games Broncos fans can’t afford to overlook in the 2025 NFL Season

The Denver Broncos have to be careful not to fall victim to a trap game during the 2025 NFL Season. These three games could be that, though. In previous years, the Broncos were a bad team that could actually be on the 'good' side of a trap game, and we have seen previous Broncos teams beat some superior opponents.

Well, the team is now in the opposite position, as they are among the better teams in the NFL and now have to watch out for those bad teams across the league, or just simply not getting caught off guard by a team they expect to beat.

Trap games are real and are dangerous.

Let's get into a few games on their schedule for 2025 that fans simply cannot overlook.

Watch out for these games...

Week 1 vs. Tennessee Titans

This one is simple; Denver has started at least 0-2 in each year of the Sean Payton era, and Sean Payton actually does have a history of starting out slow to open up a season. With the Tennessee Titans and the no. 1 overall pick coming to town in Week 1, the Broncos might think they could tee-off on Cam Ward making his first ever NFL start.

However, nothing could be more dangerous than a young team that simply doesn't know better - and that kind of was the Denver Broncos in 2024.

This could be a very, very sneaky trap game for Denver.

Week 7 vs. New York Giants

The New York Giants are a hysterically bad team and also have the hardest schedule in the NFL this year. Well, the Giants play at the Denver Broncos in Week 7, and I do believe most fans would want to see Russell Wilson sill starting for them. Wilson is clearly not a starting-caliber QB anymore and is going to get sacked a ton, especially behind that Giants offensive line.

Well, the Broncos play in London the previous week against the New York Jets, so they have to deal with flying back across the world and could be severely jet-lagged and fatigued heading into this game. And this could be especially true if the Broncos beat the Jets - I would guarantee that certain folks in the NFL world would talk about how the Giants could catch the Broncos asleep at the wheel a bit.

Let's hope that the coaching staff has this team ready to go in Week 7...

Week 16 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Denver Broncos host the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16. The Jags have not been able to figure something out in the Trevor Lawrence era, so they are again with a new head coach in Liam Coen. Well, at this point, Denver would have three games left including this one, so they could be neck-deep in the playoff race.

Heck, they could still have a shot to win the AFC West when Week 16 rolls around. Well, in Weeks 17 and 18, the team plays the Chiefs and Chargers, and there could be a legitimate possbility that Denver would have to win those two games to clinch the division.

But on a lesser note, Denver might still have to win two of their final three games to get into the playoffs - with how close the AFC could be, you just never know. The last thing we'd want as fans is if the team kind of overlooked this game against a lesser opponent in the Jags and were caught looking too far ahead to their final two games.