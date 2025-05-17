Broncos offense gets massively disrespected ahead of the 2025 NFL Season

The Denver Broncos offense did show a lot of growth in 2024, but some still seem to be counting them out for 2025. The Broncos put a ton of good football on film in 2024, and I would have to imagine that much of what they did can be used to grow and develop into 2025.

That's, at least, how I'd think it would work. Bo Nix threw 29 touchdowns during his rookie season, which was the fifth-most in the NFL, and in many instances last year, the offense as a whole showed some consistency. However, there were some holes to fill in the offseason, and the Broncos did that.

They signed an elite receiving tight end in Evan Engram, grabbed an explosive running back in the 2025 NFL Draft in RJ Harvey, and also used a top-75 pick on Pat Bryant, a wide receiver with good size and great hands.

However, even with these additions, some do not seem to be bought in with the unit for 2025:

Broncos offense ranked 19th ahead of 2025

Here is Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report and his reasoning for ranking the Broncos offense 19th in the NFL ahead of 2025:

"The Denver Broncos offense sits in the same exact slot in which it finished last season, because the organization didn't make any major changes on that side of the ball.



Bo Nix should experience some incremental growth in Year 2 as the squad's starting quarterback. The team did draft running back R.J. Harvey and wide receiver Pat Bryant in the second and third rounds, respectively. Though both selections were generally viewed as reaches.



Veteran tight end Evan Engram has joined the cast. However, the soon-to-be 31-year-old did suffer through a couple of injuries last season. Whether he returns to 2023 form, when he caught over 100 passes, has yet to be seen.



Basically, the Broncos offseason centered on one principle: Head coach Sean Payton knows what he's doing. His track record certainly speaks for itself. Even so, Denver's lineup doesn't look all that dangerous when compared to others around the league.



Peak Drew Brees, Marques Colston and Jimmy Graham aren't walking through that door." Brent Sobleski

This is a pretty low ranking if you ask me.

Let's not overthink this here; Denver finished with the 10th-most points scored in the NFL in 2024, averaging 25 per game. There's also reason to believe that this team can make a huge leap forward with Bo Nix - some have said that Nix is going to regress, but part of me is wondering if those folks are just wanting their priors to be correct.

If you remember back during the 2024 NFL Draft cycle, Bo Nix was absolutely not a consensus first-round pick, and people who were not believers certainly made their opinions known. When the young QB began to put it together in 2024, some were still doubling-down on their takes.

It was seriously odd to experience. And I guess until the Broncos truly explode as a team, there will still be some people out there who just aren't bought in. Ranking the offense 19th in the NFL after what they did in 2024 is flat-out wrong and hugely disrespectful.

This offense is absolutely better than that.