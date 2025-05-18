The Denver Broncos have a few extremely obvious games on their schedule in 2025 that they must win under all circumstances. Fortunately, the Broncos have some winnable games on their schedule, but on the flip side of things, we as fans will naturally be a bit worried that certain games could go the opposite direction and perhaps fall into that 'trap game' label.

Denver is plenty good enough to win a ton of games in the 2025 NFL Season and really should improve on their win total from 2024.

Additionally, there are a few games on their schedule this season that have to be clear-cut victories no matter what.

Denver Broncos must win these games in 2025 under all circumstances

Week 1 vs. Tennessee Titans

This Week 1 game has 'trap game' all over it, but the Broncos have to put that aside and simply take care of business. They have at least started 0-2 in each year of Sean Payton's tenure, and Payton's teams do tend to start out quite slow. Given that the Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos could not be further apart in terms of what each team is trying to accomplish, this game should honestly be a blowout.

But I won't get carried away with that - the Denver Broncos are good enough to win this game, and starting out 1-0 would already put them ahead of schedule from the 2024 season.

Week 2 @ Indianapolis Colts

Yes, the Denver Broncos must win their first two games of the 2025 NFL Season - this team did blowout the Indianapolis Colts at home in 2024. Well, Denver travels to Indy this time around, and it's likely that we see Anthony Richardson again under center for the Colts.

Denver has to take care of business in Week 2 against an opponent likely starting a horrific QB. The Broncos and Colts game in 2024 was quite depressing to watch at first, as it did seem like the Broncos just did not come to play.

This time around, Denver needs to come out, snatch the momentum, and not give it back. Starting out anything less than 2-0 in 2025 would be a huge failure.

Week 11 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Denver Broncos have actually won two games in a row at home against the Kansas City Chiefs, and it should be a third in 2025. This is the last game for the Broncos before their Week 12 bye, so when the team gets to Week 11, there is a good shot that the playoff picture could begin coming into shape.

And if Denver has hopes to win the AFC West in 2025, which they absolutely can do, they cannot get swept by the Chiefs - it simply cannot happen. The team being able to win what now appears to be a very winnable game in front of the home crowd is a must.

Denver can afford to split their 2025 matchups against Kansas City, but the days of being swept have to end.