Broncos confirm writing is on the wall for multiple recent draft picks

The Denver Broncos have multiple rookies who are not just going to standing at the door knocking for an opportunity in 2025, but banging down the door forcefully. The team all but confirmed they are putting a couple of 2024 draft picks on thin ice simply by selecting these young guys as well.

The two rookies who are going to be banging down the door in 2025 are second-round runnning back RJ Harvey and third-round wide receiver Pat Bryant. Both of these players were prioritized by the Broncos after the selection of Jahdae Barron in the 1st round, a surprise which may have altered the team's "Plan A" in a way.

The two players already on the roster who are most obviously affected by the arrival of these rookies are second-year players Audric Estimé and Troy Franklin.

Troy Franklin and Audric Estimé face uncertain offseason with Broncos in 2025

Neither Franklin nor Estimé should be considered on the roster bubble at this point, but they have been put in some really fascinating situations as the Broncos have done a bit more than just create some healthy competition. The selection of Harvey in the second round has really put him in the driver's seat for RB1 duties this coming season. He's undoubtedly going to have to earn that role, but he's a major threat to everyone in that position group.

Bryant is another intriguing storyline to watch this offseason as he presents a major threat to a couple of second-year players in Denver: Troy Franklin and Devaughn Vele.

Because of the fact that Franklin had the most undefined role last year, it would appear as though his potential spot in the rotation is the most up in the air at this point in time. Bryant was compared to former Saints receiver Michael Thomas by Broncos head coach Sean Payton, an extremely lofty comparison and potentially a bad sign for the other young receivers on this roster.

There will still be room for snaps in the offensive rotation for both Estimé and Franklin but they are going to have to do more than just fend off competition at this point. They are going to have to deal with the fact that there are now guys in their position groups that the Broncos have invested significantly in, and they will be making a concerted effort to try and get those guys on the field.