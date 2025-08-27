Broncos' surprise cut hints at a potential bigger move coming

There was no roster cut for the Denver Broncos that took everyone by surprise more than the team's decision to move on from linebacker Levelle Bailey. Bailey was working with the starting defense, with both Dre Greenlaw and Alex Singleton dealing with injuries throughout training camp, and it was said he was looking really good in his second NFL camp.

The Broncos opted to keep undrafted rookie Karene Reid instead of Bailey, which raised a lot of eyebrows from the media and fan base alike.

What made the decision even more surprising is the fact that former third-round pick Drew Sanders is on short-term IR with an injury as well. Do the Broncos have something cooking we don't yet know about?

Broncos' surprising Levelle Bailey cut could open the door for another addition

Given the fact that Dre Greenlaw was limited to just one game and change last season, and that Alex Singleton missed most of last year with a knee injury, it's fair to wonder whether or not the Broncos have something up their sleeves at the linebacker position.

It might be more of a modest move, but it wouldn't be at all surprising if they had someone from the outside in mind for a 53-man roster spot, and perhaps they're going to try to sneak one of the seven defensive linemen they kept to the practice squad at some point after that.

Last year, the Broncos claimed Kristian Welch off of waivers when he was cut by Green Bay, though they didn't keep him around long. Perhaps they have their sights set on something with a little more upside than that, which would be welcomed.

The linebacker position became a major issue for the team last year, and the last thing they want is for that same problem to once again come up in 2025. Especially when they had chances to address it. There's no such thing as a perfect roster in the NFL, and you're bound to have to take some risks year after year, but they've had chances to add players at linebacker.

This is their last "real" chance to add a contributor, maybe even someone with some upside. We saw the Jaguars cut former Day 2 pick Chad Muma, who would be a fun addition. The Broncos should be interested in former high draft selections who have athletic ability and special teams experience. Those aren't exactly hitting the market frequently, but teams run out of patience on guys all the time.