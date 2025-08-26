Jaguars just gifted Broncos the perfect LB target after surprising release

If there's one position on the Denver Broncos defense that everyone might be justified in worrying about after the offseason, it's the linebacker position. The Broncos brought in Dre Greenlaw this offseason to be an impact player at that spot, but injuries to both Greenlaw and fellow starter Alex Singleton, not to mention the team's top developmental prospect (Drew Sanders) have cast a shadow of doubt over the position.

Even if the Broncos feel good about depth pieces like Justin Strnad and Levelle Bailey, they should be monitoring the waiver wire at the linebacker position. The Jacksonville Jaguars just made a rather surprising roster cut as the purge of a new GM and coaching staff continues there.

The Jags waived former third-round linebacker Chad Muma, a name that should still be relatively fresh on the minds of many in Broncos Country. Muma played college ball at Wyoming and was a huge favorite of many fans in the pre-draft process.

Broncos should be looking into Chad Muma after his surprise release from Jaguars

The tough thing about a player like Chad Muma becoming available is that he's not realistically available to "everyone". Although everyone has a spot on the waiver claim order, it's not a guarantee that teams as far down as the Broncos (20th) would have a realistic shot of snatching him up.

But should they put in a claim here? Absolutely.

Muma is a Lone Tree, CO, native and the Broncos showed plenty of interest in him during the pre-draft process back in 2022.

A lot has changed since that time, of course, but if Broncos GM George Paton saw a potential future starter in Muma before he could realistically get his hands on him, then maybe the opportunity is getting a fortuitous refresh for both sides.

It wouldn't be the first time the Broncos cashed in on the Jaguars' mistake of letting a linebacker go. These were different situations entirely, but you never know when history is trying to repeat itself. The Jaguars once let Brandon Marshall go prematurely, and the Broncos scooped him up onto their practice squad. Marshall was so good on the scout team that Peyton Manning campaigned for him to play on Sundays, and he became a core piece of the defense.

Not that Muma is in the same exact boat, but perhaps the Broncos could cash in on what could potentially be a mistake by the Jaguars once again.