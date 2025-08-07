Denver Broncos' remaining offseason moves are painfully obvious

The Denver Broncos have a great shot at capping off a legendary offseason if they make these remaining moves. Denver has really hit this offseason out of the park if you ask me. They have filled their remaining needs but did not go overboard with much of anything.

On paper, this team is among the most talented in the NFL and could put the league on notice one again in the 2025 NFL Season. However, it never feels like the work is done, right? There are more moves on the table for this team to make.

Let's cover some remaining offseason moves that Denver has to make.

The Denver Broncos' remaining offseason moves could not be more clear

Extend Nik Bonitto

It might honestly be hard for the Denver Broncos to extend Nik Bonitto, as he and his agency could be waiting for the deals eventually coming for Trey Hendrickson and Micah Parsons. Either way, Bonitto is a top-flight pass rusher and someone who makes this defense better. He's gotten better each year of his career and was on fire in 2024. It would be a horrible idea to not get this extension done.

Add a linebacker

With Alex Singleton, Dre Greenlaw, and Drew Sanders all already getting hurt to some degree this offseason, the need for another linebacker makes all the sense in the world. Whether it's via trade or a free agency signing like Kyzir White, the Denver Broncos have to add a linebacker to raise the floor of this room before the 2025 NFL Season.

Establish some clarity at wide receiver

The Denver Broncos have Courtland Sutton as their main go-to guy at the position, but it would be nice to get some sort of pecking order established in this room. In my opinion, ideally, seeing Devaughn Vele and Marvin Mims Jr turn into legitimate options would be more than ideal for the Denver Broncos, and the hope here is that the staff can put those players in a solid position this preseason to establish themselves in the room for 2025.