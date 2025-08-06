Broncos' recent extensions might have put them back in a tight cap situation

The Denver Broncos have gotten to work extending many of their key players recently. Could they find themselves again in a tight cap situation? The Denver Broncos have handed out a ton of extensions recently - two of the most recent ones were for Courtland Sutton and Zach Allen.

But other players like Patrick Surtain II, Quinn Meinerz, DJ Jones, Jonathon Cooper, and Garett Bolles have also gotten them as well. Heck, we haven't even mentioned their free agency additions in Evan Engram, Dre Greenlaw, and Talanoa Hufanga.

Overall, the Broncos have managed their cap well since cutting Russell Wilson, as his contract is totally off the books when the 2025 NFL Season ends. However, is this team already again in a tight cap situation?

Denver Broncos might again be tight against the cap next offseason?

According to Over The Cap, the Denver Broncos are projected to have just over $12 million in available cap space in the 2026 NFL Offseason. Eleven players would have cap hits of at least $10 million in 2026 as well, so the contracts are beginning to stack up for this team.

Now yes, this estimated cap figure could change quite a bit - the NFL salary cap figure tends to go up every single season, and the Broncos could also restructure deals to free up more space, so it's likely that they are going into the offseason with a bit more, but right now, it's not looking too good for the team.

However, they have a cost-controlled QB in Bo Nix, and that is one of the biggest advantages in all of sports, so ultimately, this franchise should be just fine financially. Other players who could see extensions come their way soon may be Nik Bonitto, Malcolm Roach, John Franklin-Myers, Wil Lutz, and perhaps Brandon Jones.