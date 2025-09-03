Denver Broncos start off strong in latest Week 1 NFL Power Rankings

The Denver Broncos seek to take the next step in the 2025 NFL Season. Where did they fall in recent Week 1 power rankings? Denver takes the field in Week 1 hosting the Tennessee Titans, and it's hopefully slated to be one of the more lopsided games of the weekend.

However, Week 1 upsets happen, so the Broncos need to be at their best to ensure they aren't going to get bitten by the upset bug. Anyway, the team did add considerable talent in the offseason, and while there still might not be a clear-cut go-to player on offense, the unit as a whole is stout and quite deep.

Many across the NFL landscape have taken note of how good the Broncos could be in 2025, and some latest NFL power rankings start the team off with a fair ranking.

Denver Broncos given a strong ranking approaching Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season

Here is Moe Moton of Bleacher Report and his argument for the Broncos being ranked 11th in their NFL power rankings:

Offensively, the Denver Broncos have a strong collective group with continuity, but at the skill positions, Courtland Sutton and J.K. Dobbins don't excite. Head coach Sean Payton found his "Joker" in 31-year-old tight end Evan Engram.

That being said, the Broncos returned their entire offensive line from last year, which includes All-Pro guard Quinn Meinerz. That unit will enable Payton to maximize the potential of his offense.

Meanwhile, Denver's third-ranked scoring defense from a year ago will be even stingier with the addition of safety Talanoa Hufanga, linebacker Dre Greenlaw and rookie first-round cornerback Jahdae Barron.

Wherever you have the Broncos ranked, it may not be high enough.

In the AFC itself, Denver is actually ranked fifth behind the Chiefs, Ravens, Bills, and Chargers, but I would pull back on this a bit, as the Broncos definitely added more talent than LA this offseason and absolutely have the better roster. If you couple that with a high likelihood that Bo Nix takes a step forward in year two, the Broncos would clear be a better overall team than the Chagrers.

In my opinion, the conversations we need to be having about the Broncos in 2025 is if they can join the 'big 3' and for a big 4 with the Chiefs, Ravens, and Bills. Denver is closer to those teams than they are the rest of the pack, and they'll prove it in 2025.