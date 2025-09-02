The Broncos player whose back is already up against a wall in Week 1

The Denver Broncos are putting pressure on themselves to start faster in 2025 after a couple of dismal starts to the first few weeks of the Sean Payton era in 2023 and 2024. The Broncos were 0-3 in 2023 and 0-2 in 2024 before they ended up going on runs, but they don't want to have their backs up against the wall in 2025.

If they're going to start fast, they're going to need instant impact from their top offseason acquisitions, most of which have yet to really make their presence felt as Denver Broncos.

We at least saw one big play from Evan Engram in the preseason, but we've seen nothing at all in game situations from linebacker Dre Greenlaw, the biggest acquisition at arguably the weakest position on the roster last season. Greenlaw is entering the 2025 season with his back against the proverbial wall.

Broncos LB Dre Greenlaw under pressure leading up to his Week 1 debut

Sean Payton and the Broncos' training staff have a plan for Greenlaw to open the season on a pitch count. And that's understandable, given the fact that Greenlaw barely played in two games last season. The last time he played a full snap count was back in 2023. Here's what Payton had to say on his Monday conference call:

“He hadn’t played in the preseason, but he’s gotten a lot of work. We are being smart. We’re being conservative relative to the approach. It’s a long season. So most importantly, having him not only healthy early on, but for the long haul is the goal. [Vice President of Player Health & Performance] Beau [Lowery] and his staff do a great job of that, better than anyone in the league. With each player, you have to treat them accordingly relative to the injuries, the injury history, the position they play. And yes, is there always risk when you’re lining up out there playing a position like that? There certainly is, but he’s very much in tuned to what we’re doing.”



Broncos HC Sean Payton (via team PR)

So, there is both pressure from the fan base for Greenlaw to be a significant impact player, but there will also be a limit on the amount of snaps he can do it in.

Greenlaw is also a driven competitor, and is not going to want to come off the field. He's going to want to be out there every single snap.

It's going to be fascinating to see if the Broncos rotate Justin Strnad in the game or if they go with more dime looks against the Titans. Vance Joseph was known for sending ridiculous blitz packages at quarterbacks last season, so seeing how he's going to deploy such a talented group of defenders this year is going to be a lot of fun to watch.

But Greenlaw is going to be expected to live up to his reputation as a Pro Bowl-caliber player. He is considered by most evaluators to be a top-10 player at the linebacker position...when healthy. Broncos Country is clearly expecting big things out of Greenlaw in Week 1, even understanding his snaps could be limited.