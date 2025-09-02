Broncos an obvious landing spot for surprising Saints roster cut

The Denver Broncos assembled a 53-man roster and 16-player practice squad entirely of players who were with the team during the offseason program. The only player currently on the team who wasn't on the team's 90-man roster this offseason is International Pathway Program player Patrick Murtagh, a tight end prospect who is the 17th player on the practice squad.

But someone just hit free agency who could help the Broncos immediately on special teams, and he just so happens to have connections to Sean Payton and special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi as a former New Orleans Saints player.

The Saints shockingly cut special teams ace and captain JT Gray, who has been with the team since cracking the roster in 2018 as an undrafted free agent. Gray was a second-team All-Pro just last season and has been named an All-Pro three separate times in his career.

Broncos should sign special teams ace JT Gray after surprise cut by Saints

The Broncos already have assembled their core group of special teams players, which includes the likes of Trent Sherfield, JL Skinner, Devon Key, PJ Locke, and more. But that doesn't mean they'll be able to avoid the temptation to add someone who has literally been an All-Pro multiple times to upgrade that unit.

Darren Rizzi came over from the Saints this offseason, and this is one of his most beloved players.

Gray led the NFL last season in special teams stops, and was obviously recognized for his efforts with the All-Pro selection. The consistency he's shown over the course of his time in the NFL is exactly what the Denver Broncos need on that unit, and the fit in the locker room would be hand-in-glove.

Gray is only 29 years old this season, and while the Broncos have a solidified safety group right now, someone like Gray could come in and be a tremendous asset for the team.

The fit is obvious. Because of Gray's history with so many other former Saints in Denver, it seems like a natural landing spot for all parties. The Broncos wouldn't have to break the bank to add yet another valuable piece to their roster and someone who could be a major difference maker over the course of the season.

For someone who has 153 career defensive snaps played and three All-Pro selections, it's clear that this is a rare type of player who could help with the "hidden yardage" Sean Payton references so often in the special teams phase. Especially with the new kickoff rules, having someone like Gray would be an advantage the Broncos can't ignore as it's just fallen into their laps unexpectedly.