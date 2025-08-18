Broncos' coach Sean Payton is under a mountain of pressure in the 2025 season

The Denver Broncos have an elite head coach on their hands, but he really can't stop talking about this team. The team has had a ton of success already under Sean Payton. He's won 18 regular season games over his first two seasons and has turned this franchise in the right direction.

One of Payton's quirks he just how much he talks - he clearly loves hearing himself speak and often isn't afraid to let people know what he's thinking. That has obviously spilled into the 2025 Denver Broncos, one of the veteran coach's best teams he's fielded.

And he has absolutely taken note of that...

Sean Payton's bold words only add to the pressure for the Denver Broncos in 2025

Sean Payton really loves the 2025 Denver Broncos and is not afraid to talk about it:

"The short-term goal is winning the division," Payton said. "But this is a team capable of winning the Super Bowl. I've coached six teams that I thought could win the Super Bowl. Some went to championship games, some to the playoffs. This is my seventh team that I think has that." -- Sean Payton

When you think about it, all of the hype Payton places on the 2025 Denver Broncos only increases the amount of pressure this team is under for the upcoming season. Now yes, Payton is not the only one - many people in the NFL world are also high on Denver, but when the head coach of a team speaks, people listen.

This isn't his first rodeo, though, so the Broncos will probably be just fine, but you wonder if Denver will truly be able to backup all of the talk. The added pressure is definitely not always ideal, but it leads me to believe that this Broncos' team could be the best since the team's Super Bowl in 2015.