Broncos may have perfect trade package to land NFL's best pass-rusher

The Denver Broncos could really make a splash and pull-off a major trade with a very competitive trade package. Denver has dipped into the trade market recently and could trade one of their current players who isn't a lock to make the roster.

Players like Audric Estime and Damarri Mathis might be on the outside looking in but are good enough to be on an NFL roster. Denver would be wise to hit the market to see what could be out there to benefit them.

Well, the league's best pass-rusher from the 2024 NFL Season is available for trade, and while he might not be a perfect fit, he does have a connection to the Denver Broncos, and Denver might be able to offer a competitive package.

The Bengals want a first-round pick and a player for Trey Hendrickson

Here is the latest update on the Trey Hendrickson saga:

Teams that have recently inquired about Bengals star Trey Hendrickson were told Cincinnati’s asking price included a young defensive player and a 2026 first-round pick, according to league sources.



The player heading back does not have to be a pass rusher. pic.twitter.com/0BqesqeZRp — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) August 18, 2025

Right now, there is no indication that the Denver Broncos would make a push for Trey Hendrickson. He is a defensive end in a 4-3 scheme, so he might not be a great fit in Vance Joseph's base 3-4 defense, as he might actually be a bit small as a 3-4 defensive end.

However, Hendrickson is an extremely talented player and a top-tier pass-rusher, so I am sure Joseph could figure out a way to use him at a high level. That aside for a second; the Broncos could offer a competitive trade package, as they have a slew of young defensive players and do have their first-round pick in 2026.

Cincinnati getting a first and a young player might not be likely given how late it is in the offseason, so I personally do not believe Denver would have to theoretically give up that much. Could they send Nik Bonitto and a second-round pick to the Bengals for Trey Hendrickson and a mid-round pick? Perhaps.

They could also package Jonah Elliss in a deal, or even take from their deep secondary. While the Denver Broncos making this trade feels very unlikely, they could make an ultra-competitive offer and see what happens.