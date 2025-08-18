4 guaranteed wins on the Denver Broncos' schedule for the 2025 season

The Denver Broncos may actually have some guaranteed wins on their schedule for the 2025 NFL Season. Let's cover them here.

We are approaching a point where Denver could be a top-5 team in the NFL if things begin to come together in 2025. They've got the roster talent and coaching to be an elite team, and we're also now approaching a point where Denver is clearly better than a good amount of teams on their schedule.

Well, we outlined four guaranteed wins on the team's schedule for the 2025 NFL Season and talked about why they are indeed guaranteed wins.

4 guaranteed wins on the Denver Broncos' schedule for 2025

Week 1 - vs. Tennessee Titans

The Denver Broncos host Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season, and this is a perfect game to kickoff the season. Ward and the Titans are absolutely a work in progress, and if you remember back to just how bad Bo Nix was in his first NFL start, you'd understand why this should be a guaranteed win for the Broncos. While Cam Ward might be a franchise QB, the first few starts for a rookie QB are typically a disaster. Denver's pass rush should be enough to fluster Ward in a double-digit Broncos' win.

Week 2 - @ Indianapolis Colts

Another team with a shaky QB situation is the Indianapolis Colts, as neither Daniel Jones nor Anthony Richardson have done much this offseason. Denver hosted Richardson and the Colts last year, and after a rocky start, the Broncos ended up blowing Indy out. This should be another one of those games that Denver simply wins - they're better from top to bottom, have a stronger coaching staff, and should simply begin to win at a high level.

Week 6 - @ New York Jets (London)

One of the worst teams in the NFL in 2025 is surely going to be the New York Jets. Former Broncos' executive Darren Mougey is the GM of the Jets, and Aaron Glenn is their head coach, who was on Sean Payton's coaching staff back in New Orleans. The main issue with the Jets is their unproven offensive line and horrific QB situation. Justin Fields is a significant downgrade from what they had last year with Aaron Rodgers. He's a bottom-5 passer and is going to get tormented by Denver's pass rush.

While New York's defense could be good, their defensive line is actually not nearly as strong as it once was. Denver should win this international game quite easily.

Week 16 - vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars yet again have a new coaching staff and front office. Liam Coen is their head coach, and he was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024 as their offensive coordinator. The Jags have not been able to find long-term success at any point in the Trevor Lawrence era, and he himself hasn't been all that great. Denver hasn't played the Jags since 2022, so it's been a few years, but this is another team that the Broncos simply outmatch wherever you look, and the Broncos get this game at home.