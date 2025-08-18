3 obvious Denver Broncos' strengths after two decisive preseason victories

The Denver Broncos have blown out both of their opponents in the preseason thus far. Where is this team currently the strongest? You could answer 'everywhere' for this exercise and not be totally wrong.

The Broncos are stacked on both sides of the ball but still do have some clear areas of strength as we head into the 2025 NFL Season. Denver has a great chance to get out to a fast start with games against the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts.

But before we get there, let's take a look at the three biggest roster strengths we've seen this offseason.

Where are the Denver Broncos the best thus far?

I'm going to cheat a bit and look at the overall roster depth as a huge strength of this team. A ton of positions have been on display thus far in the preseason, but the obvious ones that stick out to me would be the wide receivers, offensive line, and defensive line.

But wherever you look, the Broncos have a ton of depth and reliable players, and this is going to play into their favor when we get into the later parts of the season in 2025.

Pass Rush

How about this pass rush? We all know that it's the best in the NFL and is a huge strength coming into the season, but it's also been on display in the preseason, and the name that many of us keep coming back to in this room is actually Jonah Elliss, the second-year rusher who has been on fire this offseason. How will the Denver Broncos keep him off the field? I can't take credit for this, but someone in Broncos Country did make a smart observation that Elliss could be the Broncos' newest Shaq Barrett. Barrett was a rotational rusher for Denver but was also a high-end player as well.

The Broncos' pass rush is a massive strength overall.

Backup quarterback

Jarrett Stidham has honestly been slicing it up in the preseason thus far, and before you come at me and say, "Well yeah, it's against backups!" what else would you like for him to do? Having someone like Stidham in the QB room is a breath of fresh air, as starting quarterbacks do need to miss games from time to time, and you get the sense that Denver would be in any game that Stidham would need to start. He's a high-end backup QB in this league and a very valuable piece of the offense.