AFC West picks and predictions for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season

The Denver Broncos could capture the AFC West title in 2025. Let's make our picks and predictions for the division in Week 1. A great way to start the division title quest is to win the first game of the season, which is something the Broncos have not done in the Sean Payton era.

However, the Broncos have a golden chance in front of them to get out to a fast 2-0 start and truly set the stage for the final 15 games. In 2024, this team did the complete opposite and had to go on a bit of a run to end the season.

Anyway, the 2025 NFL Season officially kicks off on Thursday. Let's make our picks and score predictions for all four

AFC West picks and predictions for Week 1

Friday, September 5th

Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers, Brazil

A game in Brazil standing alone on Friday, the Chiefs and the Chargers square off, and one thing that could favor the Chiefs in this one is Justin Herbert having a poor record in primetime games, but the Chargers do have a better roster (by a little bit), so that could be in their favor here. This is expected to be a back and forth affair, and this game being on a neutral site may actually benefit the Chargers.

The stingy LA defense is going to make life tough for Kansas City, as the Chargers get a close win to open up the season.

Chargers win 23-20

Sunday, September 7th

Las Vegas Raiders @ New England Patriots

I am definitely higher on the New England Patriots this year - as far as I am concerned, they have the better quarterback and roster than the Las Vegas Raiders, who swung a trade for Geno Smith but are still dead-last in the AFC West. The Raiders have a hollow roster missing key pieces on either side of the ball, and the Patriots did reload in the offseason along the offensive line. Furthermore, the Pats hired Mike Vrabel as their head coach, and he brought Josh McDaniels back to run the offense.

New England could be a well-oiled machine in the 2025 NFL Season, and they'll defend their home turf in a defensive battle.

Patriots win 17-16

Tennessee Titans @ Denver Broncos

Could this be the biggest blowout of the week? It could be, but it would not be surprising to see the Denver Broncos losing in one of those wacky Week 1 upsets that the NFL has each and every season. The Tennessee Titans are among the worst teams in the NFL and will see their rookie QB making his first NFL start, so the more likely option is a runaway win for Denver.

The Broncos simply outmatch the Titans in every single facet, so unless something major happens, the Broncos are going to take care of business and win their first Week 1 game of the Sean Payton era.

Broncos win 31-17