Broncos' Patrick Surtain contract somehow got even better recently

The Denver Broncos have the best CB in the NFL in Patrick Surtain, and his contract extension just keeps getting better. The CB market has exploded, as Surtain was once the highest-paid CB in football, but that is far from the case now.

The Broncos saw Surtain live up to the massive contract they gave him, as he was the Defensive Player of the Year in the 2024 NFL Season and was, arguably, the best player in the NFL. Well, since Surtain got his big-time deal, there have been other CBs who have signed for a ton of money, and it's really making the Broncos look great.

In fact, the most recent CB contract honestly feels like the icing on the cake.

Another massive CB contract makes Patrick Surtain's look like a steal, again

DaRon Bland received a four-year extension from the Dallas Cowboys worth $92 million, which is an insane payday and a bit of an overpay. And when you see how much Patrick Surtain II is making, it puts all of this in perspective.

Cowboys agree to terms on four-year, $92M extension with CB DaRon Bland. (via @rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/b5FY6CFLJy — NFL (@NFL) August 31, 2025

Here are the highest-paid CBs in the NFL on a per-year basis following Bland's deal:

Sauce Gardner - $30.1 million

Derek Stingley Jr - $30 million

Jaycee Horn - $25 million

Jalen Ramsey - $24.1 million

Patrick Surtain II - $24 million

DaRon Bland - $22.5 million

AJ Terrell - $20.25 million

Denzel Ward - $20.1 million

It's flat-out insane how team-friendly of a deal Patrick Surtain now has, and sure, at the time it was signed, Surtain was atop the market, but the Broncos look like the geniuses here, and they could honestly address this contract again within the next few years. Surtain is only set to enter his age-25 season in the NFL, so he should have a ton of prime years ahead of him.

There is a legitimate possibility that within the next offseason or so, the Broncos extend their stud CB again and make him the highest-paid in the NFL, and at that point, the market could be approaching $35 million per season.