Broncos Wednesday injury update confirms fans' worst fears about key newcomer

When the Denver Broncos take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, they want to start fast. In order to start fast, they've got to be at full strength. Unfortunately, nobody really knows if they're going to be, because the injury status of linebacker Dre Greenlaw is very much unknown.

Greenlaw missed most of last season making his way back from an Achilles injury suffered in the Super Bowl two seasons ago. And when he did return to the field, it was short-lived. He played just over a game and change for the 49ers last season before being shut down for the year.

During the offseason, Greenlaw then suffered a pulled quad, which caused the team to have him on a pitch count throughout training camp. That pitch count was supposed to continue in Week 1, but nobody knew that would include the possibility of Greenlaw doing work on the side field at Wednesday's practice.

Dre Greenlaw working on side field as Broncos prepare for Titans in Week 1

#Broncos ILB Dre Greenlaw continues to struggle getting healthy. He did not practice Wednesday, spending time on side field. — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) September 3, 2025

The way this is phrased by Broncos and 9News insider Mike Klis is extremely concerning to the fan base. Obviously, this could simply be part of a plan to acclimate Greenlaw to regular activities slowly. Perhaps having Wednesday to work on the side field is nothing other than "the plan". But it feels more concerning than that.

There was already talk of the Broncos keeping Greenlaw on a pitch count, of sorts, against the Titans in Week 1. That, in itself, was concerning, just knowing that the team doesn't even want him out there playing a full game at this point.

Having a veteran day off of practice is one thing, but working on the side field during Wednesday's session is another.

At this point, there is still plenty of time in the lead-up to the Broncos' Week 1 matchup against the Titans. And Sean Payton reiterated earlier in the week that he wants to make sure Greenlaw is contributing to the team hopefully in a deep postseason run. They are playing the long game, here.

But even with that in mind, the availability and injury concerns with Greenlaw are growing to the point that Broncos Country doesn't really know what kind of impact -- if any -- they're going to get to see from one of the team's most important free agent acquisitions. The Broncos didn't draft any linebackers in 2025, nor did they sign any other veterans to come in and help provide depth.

They are rolling with Greenlaw, whose injury concerns have persisted in Denver, as well as Alex Singleton, who is also fresh off of a serious knee injury.

To say the concern level is growing might be an understatement.