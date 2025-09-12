Broncos camp standout carries momentum over into strong Week 1 performance

Arguably, the MVP of the Broncos' preseason was former Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin, who was also arguably the LVP of the Broncos' 2024 campaign. After a letdown season in 2024, Franklin hauled in Denver's only touchdown against the Bills in their playoff matchup.

Looking to build off his solid end to the season, Franklin needs a strong sophomore season to avoid finding himself on Denver's roster bubble. The speedster was seen in some of the most snaps of any Bronco receiver during the team's three tune-up games, and his exact role on the 2025 team remained up in the air until kickoff on Sunday.

After a stellar preseason campaign, the pressure was on Troy Franklin to carry his momentum over into week one against the Titans. Bo Nix made sure to give Franklin his fair share of love in the offensive attack, connecting with him four times and targeting him six times total. Ultimately, in a sputtering passing attack, Franklin could be the key to making it all work.

Troy Franklin built on his strong preseason with solid Week 1 showing

Denver targeted Franklin more than they did any other non-Courtland Sutton offensive weapon, and Franklin made the most of his opportunities. With 44 receiving yards on Sunday afternoon, Franklin finished six yards shy of his career high. His six targets also tied a career high, and his four receptions were one shy of a new career best. Franklin's receptions were meaningful, too, including a massive first-down conversion early on.

When Denver selected Franklin in the fifth round in 2024, the hope was that his former bond with quarterback Bo Nix would continue into the professional ranks. Franklin showed flashes in his rookie year, but failed to meet expectations far more often than he showed that he could. It even got to the point that many speculated whether or not his roster spot was secured entering the season.

Ultimately, 2025 is likely to be a make-or-break season for Franklin. Another season like his 2024 campaign, which saw Franklin bring in under 300 receiving yards, would likely end his time as a Bronco and put his future in the NFL in serious question. If the Broncos have serious playoff hopes in 2025 and beyond, a productive Franklin that reaches his full potential could be pivotal.

While Denver appears to have the larger-bodied offensive weapons for the long term with Sutton, Pat Bryant, and Evan Engram, the Broncos appear to lack the smaller, faster options. With Marvin Mims being an All-Pro as a returner, Denver might want to protect him from more offensive snaps to avoid an injury that would impact them in two of the game's three phases. Troy Franklin can quickly become a massive piece to Sean Payton's offensive puzzle with another strong performance in week 2 against a seemingly formidable Colts team.