Broncos must go all-in for Jaylen Waddle if passing game doesn't develop

The Denver Broncos have to see their passing attack take a step forward at some point, and if it doesn't, they should target this AFC East receiver.

The Broncos' offense was definitely in Week 1 form, but there is reason to believe that things turn the corner. It's generally harder for offenses to come out and play at their best at the beginning part of the season.

Fortunately, though, the team's defense should be able to cover up and shortcomings that plague the offense in the early chunk of the 2025 season. However, there is always a chance that Denver's passing attack just does not develop the way they hope, and if that is the case, they should be all over Jaylen Waddle.

Denver must trade for Jaylen Waddle if the passing game doesn't take a step forward

The Miami Dolphins got blown out in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, and it would truly be a shock if the Dolphins weren't active at the NFL trade deadline. Tyreek Hill is clearly fed up, and it even seems like head coach Mike McDaniel is getting tired of all of it.

The Dolphins are a poorly-constructed team, and teams that limp into the trade deadline are generally trading away players. Well, they might have someone in Jaylen Waddle that the Broncos could use. Denver needs a consistent downfield target like Waddle to actually open up the passing game for good, and Waddle is no slouch.

He's a former first-round pick of the 2021 NFL Draft and has caught 313 passes for 4,159 yards and 20 touchdowns over his career, which has spanned 63 games. Across a 17-game season, Waddle has averaged 84 receptions, 1,122 yards, and five touchdowns, catching 69.7% of his targets.

He had a career-high 104 receptions in 2021 and a career-high 1,356 yards in 2022. Simply put, he's a no. 1 wide receiver and a developed player at a position that Denver needs performance from. The Broncos would probably have to offer something relatively competitive, but if it's clear that the Dolphins are entertaining offers, this move would make a lot of sense.