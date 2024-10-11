These Broncos' players must have a big game in Week 6 against Chargers
The Denver Broncos have a shot to win four games in a row, but who needs to step up in Week 6 against the LA Chargers. This honestly feels like the biggest game of the year so far. All of a sudden, the Denver Broncos are 3-2 with a legitimate shot to get to 4-2 after Sunday.
It's going to be an extremely tough test, and I'd argue that Denver needs to play the best they have in 2024 if they want to win this game. The Chargers aren't an explosive team on either side of the ball, but they are well-coached and won't make a ton of mistakes, unlike the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets, two teams the Broncos have beaten this year.
Let's dive into three players who must have a big game in Week 6.
These Broncos' players must have a big game in Week 6 against Chargers
Javonte Williams, RB
Javonte Williams has come alive lately after his horrid start to begin the 2024 NFL Season. Over the last two games, he's rushed for 138 yards and has caught seven passes for 53 yards. In total, he's got 191 scrimmage yards over the lasts two games and a respectable 6.2 yards per touch.
Perhaps the most notable tidbit from his production over the last two games is that he is average nearly five yards per carry. I guess the coaching staff wasn't lying when they said that sometimes a player needs some time to get going. Well, the Denver Broncos are surely going to want to run the heck out of the ball in Week 6, but the Chargers do have one of the best run defenses in the NFL.
Bo Nix really isn't at the point yet where he's going to be able to handle having to dropback and throw the ball 40 times in a game, and a huge reason for the Broncos' three-game winning streak has been the running game getting going. If they hope to win their fourth in a row, Javonte Williams must get going.
Any one of the Broncos' pass rushers
According to ESPN, the LA Chargers rank 31st in the NFL in pass block win rate. That is not great, folks. It does appear that both left tackle Rashawn Slater and right tackle Joe Alt will be healthy enough to play in Week 6, so that may make things difficult, but regardless of who it is, one of the Broncos' pass rushers must get going.
The Chargers' passing offense is actually among the worst in the NFL, but Justin Herbert isn't just some guy, so if he's got time in the pocket, he'll find the open receiver, and he's also a threat with his legs. Denver needs to keep the intensity up in Week 6 and find a solution to pressure Herbert.
LA's offensive line has evidently not been able to play all that well in the passing game. This is a huge weakness that Denver's defense must be able to exploit, period.
Bo Nix, QB
Over the last three games, Broncos' QB Bo Nix has played some efficient football and has not thrown an interception. His passer rating is approaching 90 across the Broncos' three-game winning streak. Well, the LA Chargers do have one of the more stingy defenses in the NFL, so this could end up being the biggest challenge of the season for Nix.
Denver would also be a game-and-a-half up on the LA Chargers with a win. They'd be 4-2 and LA would be 2-3, which is also a massive factor here. The hope in Week 6 is that the Broncos don't necessarily need a momentum-shifting play on defense for the offense to get going. The Chargers are extremely well-coached on defense, so Bo Nix is going to have to be surgical.