Former Broncos' QB Russell Wilson is still lurking in the shadows in Pittsburgh
Former Denver Broncos' QB Russell Wilson is still lurking in the shadows in Pittsburgh and could see the field soon. The Pittsburgh Steelers have lost two games in a row, and now Russell Wilson's calf injury seems to be all better.
The former Broncos' QB started 30 games for Denver in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, going 11-19 in those starts. It was an ugly period of time for the team's history save the five-game winning streak in the middle of the 2023 NFL Season. Denver made the bold decision to cut Wilson and are in the middle of eating an NFL-record $85 million in dead cap.
Wilson signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was penciled in as the starting QB over Justin fields. However, the calf injury he suffered right before the regular season forced Fields into the lineup, and ever since then, the Steelers have gone 3-2 through five weeks but have the 26th-ranked scoring offense in the NFL.
Russell Wilson seems to be inevitable...
Russell Wilson is a full participant in practice, and before the bye week, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have to play the Las Vegas Raiders away, and the New York Jets and New York Giants at home.
With Wilson being named the starter or put in "pole position" as Mike Tomlin put it when he arrived with the team, it would not shock me, and it should not shock you to see Wilson on the field sooner rather than later. Justin Fields has also been pretty iffy at best for Pittsburgh this season.
He's been sacked 13 times averages just 7.1 yards per passing attemp, and has thrown for less than 200 yards per game. Fields also has five fumbles, so many of the same issues that have plagued Fields are still with him - imagine that.
It really is a shame that the Denver Broncos did not get to face off against Russell Wilson in Week 2, but oh well. The Broncos and Steelers are going in opposite directions thus far. Denver has won three games in a row while Pittsburgh has lost two in a row.
Through five games in the 2024 NFL Season, the Broncos were 1-4 with Russell Wilson under center, so there's also been a huge improvement for the entire team in 2024. With Wilson now back and healthy from his calf injury, his story as a starter in the NFL may not be done quite yet, for better or for worse.