Broncos decision to hire Nathaniel Hackett is truly an all-time blunder
The Denver Broncos' decision to hire Nathaniel Hackett somehow looks worse by the day, especially with the most recent news. Unless you've been living under a rock, you'd have seen that the New York Jets earlier this week fired head coach Robert Saleh.
It was an odd decision, especially given the firing came on a Tuesday and not on a Monday. The Jets lost their second game in a row in Week 5. They now sit at 2-3 on the season and have fielded one of the more underwhelming and least-creative offenses in the NFL.
They have the 25th-ranked scoring offense in the NFL, averaging just 18.6 points per game, but their defense is 5th in the NFL. Robert Saleh was obviously not a great head coach, but he knew what he was doing on offense.
Jets took away play-calling duties from Nathaniel Hackett
Nathaniel Hackett's two most recent stops in the NFL saw him give up play-calling duties when he was with the Denver Broncos in 2022, get fired from that job in-season, and now has again lost play-calling duties in his very next stop with the New York Jets.
Not only was Nathaniel Hackett one of the worst head-coaching hires in the history of of the NFL, but I am not sure he isn't the worst offensive coordinator in the NFL. The Jets have now given play-calling duties to Todd Downing. Hackett at this point feels like he's just there for moral support or whatever.
And it's absolutely baffling that the Denver Broncos' front office brass somehow came to the conclusion that he was the best candidate to be the head coach of the team. The 2022 season was among the worst in team history, and wherever he goes, it seems to not go well.
Make no mistake; the issue with the New York Jets is not the defense. But I guess we have to give them credit that they had enough oomph to take away his play-calling duties regardless of what Aaron Rodgers may think about it.
Losing to the Denver Broncos in Week 4, and in the fashion that they did surely had people shook in that organization, and for all of the criticism that Sean Payton got for his infamous USA Today interview, quite literally everything he said about Hackett and the Jets has turned out to be 100% true.
While the Broncos made it out alive, their decision to hire Nathaniel Hackett was an all-time blunder.