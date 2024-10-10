Denver Broncos' pass rush is producing eye-popping numbers through five games
The Denver Broncos are entering Week 6 of the 2024 NFL Season, and through the first first weeks, their pass rush is other-worldly. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is putting on a masterclass with his unit through five weeks, and it feels like something that is very much sustainable. From top to bottom, you can argue that the Broncos have the best and most complete defense in the NFL.
Anything from pressures, sacks, pass defense and rush defense, Denver is excelling. Perhaps the best part of their defense is their fierce pass rush, and a few players are sticking out in a big way. Don't look now, but the Denver Broncos currently have three players on pace for double-digit sacks in the 2024 NFL Season.
Yes, three players.
The Broncos' pass rush is on another planet right now
Let's get into some numbers. All of Jonathon Cooper, Zach Allen, and Nik Bonitto are currently on pace for at least 10 sacks in the 2024 NFL Season.
Jonathon Cooper is on pace for 14 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and 31 QB hits.
Zach Allen is on pace for 10 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and 41 QB hits.
Nik Bonitto is on pace for 10 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 17 QB hits.
My goodness, these numbers are insane. They're just insane, and I love it. The Denver Broncos have three legitimate top-option pass rushers. Many of us here have been saying that the Broncos were still missing that "alpha" pass rush player, and through five games, they may have three of them. You could also argue that Jonathon Cooper, Zach Allen, and Nik Bonitto could alll sign extensions with the team this offseason.
Cooper will be a free agent in 2025, Allen would have just one more year left on his deal in 2025, and Bonitto is going to be eligible for the rookie-extension after this season. With Denver projected to have a decent amount of cap space in 2025 and the team potentially being in a position to go all-in, it would not be a shock in my opinion to see the team take care of all three of these players.
Jonathon Cooper is probably going to get top priority in an extension, but given that Denver has taken care of their own in recent seasons, Sean Payton and George Paton surely won't get cute with this and will ensure their best players are taken care of.