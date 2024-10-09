4 former Denver Broncos having a terrible time in the 2024 NFL Season
The Denver Broncos had a slew of players depart the team and sign with new clubs in 2024, but some of them probably made the wrong decision. Denver definitely had an active offseason, but they obviously did not spend a lot of money. They're currently eating a huge chunk of dead money due to the Russell Wilson release, so they weren't able to splurge in free agency.
Well, that meant some of their former players left for other teams. Between players who were most recently with the team and some previous players in prior years, let's look at four former Denver Broncos who are just not having a good time in the 2024 NFL Season.
Josey Jewell, LB, Carolina Panthers
Josey Jewell cited coaching as a reason why he left the Denver Broncos to sign with the Carolina Panthers this past offseason, but coaching has not been great on that side of the ball for Carolina. The Panthers employ Ejiro Evero as their defensive coordinator, someone who held the role in Denver during the 2022 NFL Season.
However, the Panthers have the 32nd-ranked scoring defense in the NFL, allowing a whopping 33 points per game. Jewell has 30 total tackles in four starts for the Panthers in 2024. He may not be having the best time of his life.
Shelby Harris, DT, Cleveland Browns
Shelby Harris is in his second year with the Cleveland Browns and was originally part of the Russell Wilson trade. He's now on a 1-4 team with perhaps the worst QB in the NFL in Deshaun Watson. The defense is being thrown out there way too much and is just not holding up.
I can't imagine Shelby Harris would want to continue playing for this team given that his age his getting up there, so he may not have a ton of time left in the NFL. Harris was a feel-good story for the Denver Broncos and clawed his way into being one of the better defensive tackles in the NFL for a few years.
I'm sure the decision to send him to Seattle to get Russell Wilson was not an easy move for GM George Paton.
Lloyd Cushenberry, C, Tennessee Titans
The Denver Broncos lost Lloyd Cushenberry to the Tennessee Titans in free agency. He signed a $50 million deal, and it was surely not one the Broncos were going to match. Well, the Titans are 1-3 and don't have a lot going for them. Cushenberry is snapping the ball to Will Levis, perhaps the most reckless QB in the NFL and someone who is probably not the long-term option.
Cushenberry does get to play in a good-weather state and did get a $50 million contract, but I'd imagine all the losing thus far in the 2024 NFL Season is just not ideal for Cush.
Jonathan Harris, DT, Miami Dolphins
For some odd reason, the Denver Broncos played Jonathan Harris for meaningful snaps in the 2023 NFL Season. He's not a starting-caliber player and probably not a backup-caliber player either. He's currently on the Miami Dolphins practice squad and has not played in a game yet in the 2024 NFL Season.
The Dolphins are also 2-3 on the season but have played some sloppy football and do not have QB Tua Tagovailoa, so this team does not stand a chance as long as Tagovailoa is not on the field. Miami's defensive line isn't particularly good, so Harris not even being able to break through on gamedays is quite damning.
At least he's getting paid? I don't know, man, but he's on a losing team and isn't good enough to be on the active roster for gamedays.