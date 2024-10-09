The Denver Broncos may have broken the New York Jets organization
The New York Jets fired their head coach on Tuesday in a shocking move, and the Denver Broncos may have played a huge part in that. Rich Cimini covers the Jets for ESPN and kind of dropped a bombshell regarding the team's shocking move to fire Robert Saleh earlier this week:
This is flat-out hilarious; "The loss to Denver shook the organization." I mean, how juicy is this? The Broncos seemed to be clear-cut underdogs heading into their Week 4 matchup with the Jets, but the weather kept the game ugly and close. It wasn't until the second half that the drama began, as Denver ended up taking a 7-6 lead on Bo Nix's first touchdown pass.
The Jets responded with a field goal drive of their own to make it 9-7, but Wil Lutz kicked what ended up being the game-winning field goal in a 10-9 victory.
Broncos' win over Jets played a huge factor in New York firing Saleh
The New York Jets came into the 2024 NFL Season under a mountain of expectations and pressure, to put it lightly. The New York media is ruthless, and with Aaron Rodgers returning back to the lineup, many people were legitimately calling this a Super Bowl or bust season. Well, through three games, the Jets ended up sitting nicely at 2-1.
But them falling to 2-2 after losing to Bo Nix and the Broncos was surely something Saleh and his team did not at all see coming. The Jets then proceeded to lose for the entire world to see in Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings, and Aaron Rodgers threw three interceptions. Anyone who watches football can see that the issue with the Jets is not their 5th-best scoring defense, but it's their 25th-ranked scoring offense.
And guess who runs that offense? It's none other than former Broncos' head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who has somehow still survived with the Jets. Aaron Rodgers clearly wanted the team to hire Hackett, and it's also clear that Hackett should have gone before Saleh. At the very least, Robert Saleh knew how to coach up a defense.
If the Jets had instead sent Hackett packing and given the keys to the offense to someone else on their staff, they'd probably be in a much better situation, but the Jets are the epitome of dysfunction, so this move does not surprise me. And if you think about it; their loss to the Denver Broncos seemed to hit this franchise like a ton of bricks.
Did the Denver Broncos break the New York Jets?