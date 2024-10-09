Denver Broncos ranked hilariously low in Bleacher Report's power rankings
The Denver Broncos are one of the hottest teams in football having won three games in a row, but why are they so low in these power rankings? Denver is one of just six teams in the AFC to have a winning record through five games, and over the last three games, their offense has scored over 20 points per game, and their defense has allowed close to 10 points per game.
It's been a clinic for the defense and an encouraging period of time for the offense, which hit its stride in a big way in Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders. However, some people still don't seem to be convinced. In Bleacher Report's latest power rankings, the Denver Broncos were ranked 22nd:
Broncos somehow ranked near the bottom 10 in latest NFL Power Rankings
"Could the Denver Broncos be…good?
After looking lost offensively in their first two losses of the season, the Broncos have now peeled off three straight wins. The Denver defense is driving those victories—the Broncos forced three Raiders turnovers Sunday, including a 100-yard pick-six from cornerback Patrick Surtain II. But Bo Nix and the offense are improving.
Sunday's win featured a heated sideline exchange between Nix and Denver head coach Sean Payton. But Payton told reporters after the win that he and his young quarterback are building a strong relationship.
It's part of the deal, Payton said. There's still a little Ferris Bueller in this player that we've got to get rid of, talking about Bo, and I love him to death. Sometimes it's my love language.
The Broncos have won three straight, Moton said, and rookie quarterback Bo Nix continues to take steps in the right direction. In a 34-18 win over the Raiders, Nix threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score. Late in the third quarter, he nearly connected with Troy Franklin on a deep pass, but the rookie wideout dropped the ball in the end zone. Sooner or later, Nix may develop a deep-ball rapport with his receivers to elevate Denver's aerial attack. Though Nix hasn't looked as impressive as fellow rookie signal-callers Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, he looks the part of a starter. Nix also has a strong supporting cast, with the Broncos' stout defense holding opponents to an average of 11.8 points per game since Week 2."
Denver was previously ranked 25th in their power rankings and were given a three-slot bump, which is flat-out hilarious. I mean, are they watching the right team? Not only should the Broncos be ranked about 10 slots higher, but this team may be the hottest in the NFL. When the weather hasn't been downright awful, the offense has shown a ton of promise.
They found the endzone three times in Week 5 on offense and two times in Week 3. And when it mattered the most, Denver found the offense once in Week 4 against the New York Jets. Sure, Denver may not be an elite team, but you could argue they could go toe-to-toe with some of the teams in the AFC who are seen as better.
Frankly, I struggle to see how this team would be any worse than the Kansas City Chiefs at the moment. Denver has the better defense, more explosive pass rush, and a QB that has not turned the ball over as much. Now yes, the Broncos may end up faltering a bit, as no winning streak has ever been sustainable in the NFL, but the Broncos seem to be building something sustainable.
The defense has shown up through five weeks, and there is clear growth with the offense over the last three games. Bo Nix has not thrown an interception over the last three games and has close to a 90 passer rating during the team's winning streak. Ranking the Denver Broncos this low is just malpractice, period.
You may not think that Denver can make the postseason this year, and you may think that they aren't a *very* good team, but can't we all agree that being ranked 22nd in the NFL is way too low?