Denver Broncos have been nothing short of elite in the trenches in 2024
The Denver Broncos are riding a three-game winning streak and are over .500. A huge reason for this has been their elite play in the trenches. With three more winnable games in front of them over the next three weeks, it's not crazy to suggest that Denver could be 6-2 when October is over.
The team is hitting their stride and have won three games in a row. Over those last three games, they've scored 23.3 points per game and have allowed just 11.3 points per game. One of the main reasons why the Broncos have been so dominant these last few weeks is because of their play in the trenches, and when you look at ESPN's win-rate metrics, you'll find Denver Broncos players everywhere.
Denver Broncos have been awesome where it matters most so far in 2024
Let's dive into just how many Broncos are on these lists for some perspective:
Jonathon Cooper ranks 16th among all EDGEs in pass rush win rate
Zach Allen ranks 1st among all DTs in pass rush win rate
Malcolm Roach ranks 3rd among all DTs in pass rush win rate
Alex Palczewski ranks 6th among all tackles in pass block win rate
Garett Bolles ranks 10th among all tackles in pass block win rate
Luke Wattenberg ranks 3rd among all iOL in pass block win rate
Quinn Meinerz ranks 15th among all iOL in pass block win rate
Jonathon Cooper ranks 10th among all EDGEs in run stop win rate
DJ Jones ranks 3rd among all DTs in run stop win rate
Malcolm Roach ranks 6th among all DTs in run stop win rate
Garett Bolles ranks 3rd among all tackles in run block win rate
Alex Palczewski ranks 7th among all tackles in run block win rate
Ben Powers ranks 7th among all iOL in run block win rate
As a team, the Denver Broncos rank 1st in pass rush win rate, 9th in run stop win rate, 5th in pass block win rate, and 12th among run block win rate
Exhales.
Every single Denver Broncos' current starting offensive lineman appears on these lists, and four players from the Denver Broncos' defensive front seven appear on these lists. I mean, this is just flat-out domination. And to make matters even better, the offense has found their stride in two of the last three games.
Both sides of the ball are working for the Denver Broncos, and their trench play has been just excellent. If this team keeps this up, it's not crazy to think that they'll end the season as one of the top-7 seeds in the AFC and clinch a spot in the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 NFL Season.