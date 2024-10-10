What QBs will the Denver Broncos face during the rest of the 2024 season?
Without a viable QB, no NFL team is going to have any sort of success, so let's take a deeper look at the QBs remaining on the Broncos' schedule. The Broncos have won three games in a row and are 3-2 through five games in the 2024 NFL Season. Furthermore, they currently sit in a playoff spot in the AFC as well, which is neat.
The conference really hasn't been quite as good as many people thought coming into the season. A lot of unexpectedly below-average QB play have really hamstrung teams so far in 2024. There is still a ton of football left to be played, so a lot can change. Including the Broncos' upcoming game against the LA Chargers, they have 12 contests remaining.
Let's look at their projected QB matchups for the rest of the 2024 NFL Season.
Let's look at the remaining schedule for the Denver Broncos and their projected QB matchups.
Week 6 - Justin Herbert
Week 7 - Spencer Rattler
Week 8 - Andy Dalton
Week 9 - Lamar Jackson
Week 10 - Patrick Mahomes
Week 11 - Kirk Cousins
Week 12 - Aidan O'Connell
Week 13 - Deshaun Watson
Week 14 - BYE
Week 15 - Anthony Richardson
Week 16 - Justin Herbert
Week 17 - Joe Burrow
Week 18 - Patrick Mahomes
There are a few important things to note here. In Weeks 7 and 8, the Broncos project to face off against two QBs who were not starters to begin the season. New Orleans Saints' QB Derek Carr is hurt, so rookie Spencer Rattler projects to get the start, and the Carolina Panthers benched Bryce Young a few weeks, ago, so Andy Dalton has been starting in his place.
Weeks 9-11 definitely present a huge challenge, as the Denver defense will have to face off against Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, and Kirk Cousins. There are small concerns with each QB, but it's not an argument that all three are the best, or among the best at the position in the NFL.
Their games in Weeks 12, 13, and 15 may not present a huge QB challenge. The Raiders benched Gardner Minshew, so Aidan O'Connell will start for them, and unless the Cleveland Browns bench Deshaun Watson, the Broncos will see him in Week 13. Colts' QB Anthony Richardson is currently hurt, but he's the clear-cut starter even with Joe Flacco balling. Richardson has been bad thus far, but given how young he still is, the Colts will likely hand him the QB1 job back when he's healthy.
Weeks 16-18 may present another huge challenge, as they'll obviously again see Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes, but will also have to play against Joe Burrow, who has been perhaps the most efficient QB in football this season.
On paper, the Broncos' defense should be able to tee off against some of these QBs, but others may present a huge challenge.