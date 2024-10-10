What would Bo Nix's 2024 production be if Troy Franklin caught the ball?
In the second half of the Denver Broncos' Week 5 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Bo Nix and Troy Franklin nearly connected on a huge touchdown pass. It was a perfectly thrown ball by Nix, and Franklin managed to get wide open on the play.
It came on a third down play in the second half, and while the Broncos did blowout the Las Vegas Raiders, this would have been flat-out awesome and would have taken the top off of Mile High:
Troy Franklin would have caught the 45-yard bomb, Bo Nix would have finished 20/27 passing for 251 yards and three touchdowns. He threw two touchdowns and ran for another, so even without this play, Nix was still insanely productive.
It felt like the best game of his young career, and it was the Broncos' third win in a row. Well, let's play hypotheticals for a second and see what Bo Nix's production would be had Troy Franklin caught the ball. (He should have)
What if Troy Franklin caught it?
Had Troy Franklin caught it, Bo Nix would be 103/165 (62.4%), 911 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions. He'd have a 75.1 passer rating and would be averaging 182.2 yards per game. That might not mean much to any of us, but a lot of us did see the game live and saw just how well-thrown the ball was.
If we eliminate the ugly Week 4 game against the New York Jets and just consider the Week 3 and Week 5 games, Bo Nix would be 44/63 for 422 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He'd also added 56 yards rushing and two rushing touchdowns across Week 3 and Week 5.
I understand we cannot totally excuse Week 4 against the New York Jets, but Bo NIx has made a lot of strides across the last three games. The Broncos face the Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, and Carolina Panthers. Both the Chargers and Saints have stingy defenses, so that could present a challenge, but for a rookie QB, growth is never linear, so Nix having a down game in Week 6 and proceeding to have strong outings in Week 7 and Week 8 would not be a bad thing by any means.
It's important to have patience for Bo Nix and Sean Payton as they continue their working relationship and hopefully continue to make progress as a duo