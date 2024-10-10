Denver Broncos have shocking playoff odds approaching Week 6
The Denver Broncos have won three games in a row and sit at 3-2 on the 2024 NFL Season. Their current playoff odds approaching Week 6 are astounding. Their next three games could be flat-out huge for the team. They'll face the LA Chargers, New Orleans Saints, and the Carolina Panthers in Weeks 6-8.
Two of these games are at home, and their matchup with the Saints will likely be against rookie QB Spencer Rattler. Given how well Denver has played thus far during their win streak, it's not crazy to think that this team can win two of their next three.
Right now, they currently sit in as the 6th seed in the AFC playoff picture, and it the season began tomorrow, they'd actually travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens who are also riding a three-game winning streak. Approaching Week 6 against LA, the Broncos' playoff odds are quite surprising.
Broncos' playoff odds are higher than you think
Straight from NFL.com's 2024 NFL Playoff Picture, the currently 6th-seeded Denver Broncos have a 52% chance to make the playoffs right now.
With a win on Sunday, they'd improve to 4-2 on the season, and their odds would jump to 67%. With a loss, they'd drop to 3-3, and their odds would fall to 42%, which is still pretty decent if you ask me. When have the team's playoff odds ever been this high? To take it a step further, since starting 1-5 through six weeks in the 2023 NFL Seeason, the Broncos have actually gone 10-6 over their last 16 regular season games.
And they're 10-7 over their last 17 regular season games. Moreover, during this three-game winning streak, rookie QB Bo Nix has not thrown an interception and has a passer rating approaching 90. There's been a lot of positive growth from Nix and the offense during this win streak, and Denver really has a ton of momentum.
There is still a realistic shot that the Broncos lose to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. LA is coming off of their bye week, so it's important to take that into consideration.
Speaking of the LA Chargers, they sit at 2-2 on the season and are currently in the 7th and final seed in the AFC playoffs. Their playoff chances sit at 48% right now but would drop to 34% with a loss and 56% with a win. This is a massive divisional matchup for the Denver Broncos.