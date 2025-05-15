The most important game on the Broncos schedule is painfully obvious

The Denver Broncos ended up with a pretty decent schedule for the 2025 NFL Season. Which game is the most important, though? The schedules for every NFL team became official at 8:00 PM Eastern time on Wednesday.

However, it did seem like the entirety of the Broncos schedule did get leaked beforehand, so many fans already knew when Denver would play their foes - at that point, it was seeing what kind of schedule release video the team would roll out.

Anyway, here is their entire schedule:





Week 1: Sept. 7 vs. Tennessee Titans



Week 2: Sept. 14 at Indianapolis Colts



Week 3: Sept. 21 at Los Angeles Chargers



Week 4: Sept. 29 vs. Cincinnati Bengals (MNF)



Week 5: Oct. 5 at Philadelphia Eagles



Week 6: Oct. 12 vs. New York Jets (in London)



Week 7: Oct. 19 vs. New York Giants



Week 8: Oct. 26 vs. Dallas Cowboys



Week 9: Nov. 2 at Houston Texans



Week 10: Nov. 6 vs. Las Vegas Raiders (TNF)



Week 11: Nov. 16 vs. Kansas City Chiefs



Week 12: BYE



Week 13: Nov. 30 at Washington Commanders (SNF)



Week 14: Dec. 7 at Las Vegas Raiders



Week 15: Dec. 14 vs. Green Bay Packers



Week 16: Dec. 21 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars



Week 17: Dec. 25 at Kansas City Chiefs (TNF)



Week 18: TBD vs. Los Angeles Chargers*



*Date for Week 18 to be determined

Which game is the most important?

The Broncos most important game is clearly on Christmas

The Denver Broncos, in their second to last game of the 2025 NFL regular season, will be in Kansas City to face the Chiefs on Christmas. The last time the Broncos were in KC, they were about to kick a game-winning field goal, but we all know how that ended.

During that game, Denver outplayed Kansas City on both sides of the ball and were about to win with a 17-16 final score. It was a defensive slugfest, but Bo Nix was quite efficient through the air that game. With their second matchup being in Week 17, there is a distinct possibility that the entire AFC West division could be on the line, and when you look at the slim Chiefs margins in 2024 and how many times the Broncos blew out their opponents, these two teams were a lot closer than you think.

I would also argue that Denver has a higher ceiling and more room to grow, given that they were working with a rookie QB and limited offensive talent in 2024. There isn't anything to say that the Broncos can't win the division. The Chiefs have won it every year since the 2016 NFL Season, but why does that have to continue?

If you ask me, that Week 17 game against the Chiefs may feature two teams sitting at 10 or 11 wins entering the game with a chance to officially clinch the AFC West. In that case, there is no doubt about it - this would be the most important game on the Denver Broncos schedule.